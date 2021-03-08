Sam Curran backs England's rotation policy in busy year

Sam Curran was not part of the Test squad in India

All-rounder Sam Curran on Monday backed England's much-criticised rotation policy as he returns "refreshed" for the Twenty20 international series in India.

Curran was not part of England's 3-1 Test series loss against India after he flew back home from Sri Lanka in January. He has rejoined the team for the five T20 matches starting Friday.

"As a player, personally I find it was very beneficial," the 22-year-old said on his month's break from the coronavirus-enforced team bubble.

"I do feel really refreshed and raring to go for this white-ball series. Various players have had breaks so I'm sure guys might say similar things."

Some pundits slammed the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for giving breaks to key players including Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali during the India Tests.

"It's a really busy period and I think England are trying to make sure they get it right," said Curran.

"And make sure we play a lot of cricket but at the same time make sure we're not burning out."

England have a busy year with 16 or 17 Tests including the Ashes series, as well as the T20 World Cup in October.

Coach Chris Silverwood said the policy had "worked" and they could even consider giving players a break during the Ashes later this year.

"Could players be flying home midway through the Ashes? We have to be proactive in looking after them, so it's certainly something that we may have to look at, yes," Silverwood said.

Curran called the Ashes series "the pinnacle" of a player's career but said it's a "very long time away" to think what might happen then.

England will also play three one-day internationals after the T20 matches in India.

Curran and some other England players will have an extended stay, with the Indian Premier League scheduled to start on April 9.

Curran, who plays for the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, said playing in the IPL would be "great" in a year of the T20 World Cup in India.

But Curran remains hopeful to be available for the start of England's Test summer as they host New Zealand for a two-match series in June.

The IPL final is scheduled for May 30, while the first New Zealand Test starts on June 2 at Lord's.

"Any time there's England games in the summer you do want to play in them," said Curran.

"You'll have to see how the IPL pans out. I guess if you miss the qualification then most likely you'll be available for those Tests. If you're in the final it might be a bit different."

