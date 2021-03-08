Skriniar sends Inter six points clear in Serie A

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar (2ndL) scored the only goal against Atalanta in the San Siro

Milan (AFP)

Milan Skriniar scored the only goal as Inter Milan pulled six points clear in Serie A with a 1-0 win over Atalanta on Monday.

Inter extended their winning streak to seven league games as they push for a first league title since 2010.

Antonio Conte's side went further ahead of second-placed AC Milan who beat Hellas Verona 2-0 on Sunday, with champions Juventus 10 points off top spot, with a game in hand, after a 3-1 win over Lazio.

In a clash between the two biggest scoring teams in Serie A neither found the net in the first half.

Skriniar found away through after 54 minutes sending in off fellow defender Alessandro Bastoni after a corner resulted in a scramble on front of goal in the San Siro.

Atalanta's Champions League ambitions took a knock.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side's four-match league winning run was snapped as the Bergamo outfit sit fifth one-point behind fourth placed Roma.

Inter next travel to relegation-threatened Torino with Atalanta at home against promoted Spezia before their Champions League last 16, second leg visit to Real Madrid.

