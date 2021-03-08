Stockdale returns to Ireland squad for Six Nations clash with Scotland

Jacob Stockdale in action for Ireland in the 2020 Six Nations

Dublin (AFP)

Ireland winger Jacob Stockdale has returned to Andy Farrell's squad for Sunday's Six Nations clash with Scotland after missing the opening three matches of the championship.

The 24-year-old damaged his knee playing for provincial side Ulster against Munster on January 2.

"Ulster's Jacob Stockdale returns to the squad having missed the opening three rounds through injury while Shane Daly will remain at Munster," the Irish Rugby Football Union announced on Monday

"The 36-man squad will travel to Edinburgh on Friday ahead of playing Scotland on Sunday at BT Murrayfield.

"Josh van der Flier will go through the graduated return-to-play protocols this week in the Ireland camp while there were no significant injury concerns from the other 12 players who featured in the Guinness Pro14 fixtures over the weekend."

Stockdale, who has 33 Irish caps, returned to action in Ulster's Pro14 victory over Ospreys on February 26.

Ireland lost their opening two Six Nations matches, against Wales and France, before beating Italy 48-10 in Rome.

