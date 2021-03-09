Haaland fit to lead Dortmund attack against Sevilla

Juggling is line up: Julen Lopetegui made nine changes when he announced the Sevilla team in Dortmund

Dortmund (Germany) (AFP)

Erling Braut Haaland, who had been a doubt with an ankle injury, was in the Borussia Dortmund line-up for their Champions League last-16, second-leg home game against Sevilla on Tuesday.

The Norwegian netted twice when Dortmund won the first leg 3-2 in Sevilla on February 17, but came off with a cut ankle after scoring twice in a 4-2 defeat at Bayern Munich last Saturday.

Haaland, who has scored 18 goals in his first 13 Champions League games, on Tuesday formed a three-man attack with wingers Marco Reus and Thorgan Hazard.

There was no place for England winger Jadon Sancho or left-back Raphael Guerreiro who both missed the defeat at Bayern with injuries.

Both Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and centre-back Jules Kounde were passed fit to play and they are among the nine changes head coach Julen Lopetegui made from Saturday's 2-1 Liga defeat at Elche.

The only two players who keep their starting places were captain Jesus Navas and forward Lucas Ocampos.

Both Ocampos and his fellow Argentinian Marcos Acuna missed the first leg-defeat and will offer Sevilla options in attack from the flanks.

Starting line-ups:

Borussia Dortmund (4-3-3)

Marwin Hitz; Mateu Morey, Emre Can, Mats Hummels, Nico Schulz; Mahmoud Dahoud, Thomas Delaney, Jude Bellingham; Marco Reus (capt), Erling Braut Haaland, Thorgan Hazard

Coach: Edin Terzic (GER)

Sevilla (4-3-3)

Yassine Bounou; Jesus Navas (capt), Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Marcos Acuna; Joan Jordan, Fernando, Oscar Rodriguez; Suso, Youssef En-Nesyri, Lucas Ocampos

Coach: Julen Lopetegui (ESP)

Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (TUR)

