Löw says he will quit role as Germany boss after Euro 2020

German football chiefs on Tuesday confirmed Joachim Löw will step down as manager of the national squad after the delayed Euro 2020 tournament in the summer.

Löw, 61, has led die Mannschaft - as the side is nicknamed - since 2006.

He steered the squad to victory at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

And he was at the helm four years later in Russia as their trophy defence started with a shock 1-0 loss to Mexico. It ended in disaster too. The 2018 squad became the only Germany group to be eliminated after the first round of games at a World Cup.

The German federation (DFB) resisted a flood of calls for his dismissal after the Russian debacle and he stayed vowing to rejuvenate the squad.

“I take this step very consciously, full of pride and enormous gratitude,” Löw said on the DFB website. “But at the same time continue to be very motivated when it comes to the upcoming European Championship tournament.

Honour

“Proud because it is something very special and an honour for me to be involved in my country and because I have been able to work with the best footballers in the country for almost 17 years and support them in their development."

Germany have been drawn in Group F at Euro 2020 - rescheduled from last year due to the coronavirus pandemic - with world champions France, defending champions Portugal as well as Hungary.

"For the upcoming European Championship, I have great energy and ambition," Löw added. "I will do my best to be successful and bring great joy to our fans. I know that the whole team feels the same way."

DGB boss Fritz Keller paid tribute to Löw's dedication and success. "He has shaped German football like no other over the years and helped it achieve the highest standing on the international stage.

"Not only because of his sporting achievements, but also because of his empathy and humanity.

"The fact that he informed us about his decision at an early stage is very respectable. In doing so, he is giving us at the DFB the time needed to appoint his successor with calmness and a sense of proportion."

