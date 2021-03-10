Federer edges past Evans on return to circuit after 14-month injury absence

Roger Federer won his first match back on the ATP circuit after a 14 month break to injury.

Former world number one Roger Federer won on his return to competition after a 14-month injury absence.

Federer, 39, had not played since a straight sets defeat to Novak Djokovic at the 2020 Australian Open.

On Wednesday in the last 16 at the Qatar Open in Doha, he beat Daniel Evans 7–6, 3-6, 7-5 to advance to the last eight.

There were moments of rustiness and uncharacteristic mistakes. But also flashes of the silky skills that have made him one of the sport's greatest players.

Ah, the old serve and one-handed backhand drive volley winner from mid court combo....



Textbook, @rogerfederer😏 pic.twitter.com/WfdQXBjEXm — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 10, 2021

Federer, who underwent two operations on his knee during his time away from the circuit, took the first set tiebreaker 10-8 after saving two set points.

The 20-time Grand Slam tournament champion squandered chances to take his opponent’s service at the start of the second set.

He then lost his own service to trail 1-3 and fluffed a chance to come back to 2-3. After those scares, Evans held firm and closed out 6-3 to set up the decider.

After comfortable service games, Federer stuttered and had to save two break points before holding to lead 4-3.

The Swiss maestro carved out a match point when Evans was serving to level at 5-5 but the Briton negotiated the danger to square proceedings.

However, Evans cracked when trying to take the third set into a tiebreak.

A forehand and then a backhand error gave Federer two match points and the veteran claimed the encounter after two hours and 24 minutes with a trademark backhand winner down the line.

"It feels good to be back," said Federer after the victory. "Happy to be standing here whether I won or lost.

"If I was going to go out I wanted to go out swinging. Incredibly happy about my performance and it was nice to finish with a backhand winner down the line."

