Norway's Riise to lead Team GB's women's football team at Olympics

Hege Riise (right) will lead Britain's women's team at the Tokyo Olympics

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Ex-Norway midfielder Hege Riise has been appointed as head coach of Great Britain's women's football team for the Tokyo Olympics, the Football Association announced on Wednesday.

Riise was put in temporary charge of England's women's team after Phil Neville stepped down in January, and oversaw a 6-0 win against Northern Ireland in a friendly last month.

During her playing career, Riise helped Norway win Olympic gold at the 2000 Games in Sydney, and she was United States assistant boss when they were crowned champions at London 2012.

"I know first-hand as a former player just how huge the Olympics are as a tournament and I am enormously proud to have this opportunity to lead the GB squad into the Games," Riise said in a statement from the FA.

"We will go there to give everything we have to be successful and I hope we can also use the power of the Games to help women's football continue to grow in popularity."

Great Britain will be among 12 teams taking part in the women's tournament at the rearranged Tokyo Olympics.

Neville had been in line for the Great Britain job before he left his England role in January to take charge at Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami.

Netherlands women's boss Sarina Wiegman will take over the England job after the Olympics.

© 2021 AFP