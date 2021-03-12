Gunathilaka hits 96 as Sri Lanka make 273-8 in second ODI

Advertising Read more

North Sound (Antigua and Barbuda) (AFP)

Danushka Gunathilaka just missed out on a century as Sri Lanka posted a competitive 273 for eight batting first against the West Indies in the second One-Day International of a three-match series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday.

Two days after his controversial dismissal -- he was ruled to have obstructed the field in a run out attempt by home captain Kieron Pollard -- the left-hander played fluently for 96 in helping his team recover from an indifferent start after being put in to bat.

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph's early double-strike and Oshada Fernando's demise with the total on 50 was counteracted by a efficient 100-run stand for the fourth wicket between Gunathilaka and Dinesh Chandimal.

Four runs short of his third century in this format of the game though, the left-hander fell to Jason Mohammed, bowled attempting to play a forcing shot through the off-side.

As in the first match, which the West Indies won comfortably by eight wickets, Mohammed continued to show his worth as more than the general categorisation of him as a part-time off-spinner by taking three for 47 off ten overs.

While Gunathilaka paced his innings at a run-a-ball, Chandimal was more circumspect, athough his contribution of 71 was important to ensure the tourists were able to post a target that could be more challenging to the West Indies in a match Sri Lanka must win to keep the series alive going into the final fixture of the series on Sunday at the same venue.

They also benefited from an exciting late surge by Wanindu Hasaranga, the leg-spinner blazing 47 off 31 balls with four sixes and two fours.

Fernando was one of two changes to the Sri Lanka team from Wednesday's loss, his place in the side prompted by all-rounder Angelo Mathews' decision to return home immediately for personal reasons.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 273-8 (D. Gunathilaka 96, D. Chandimal 71, W. Hasaranga 47) v West Indies

Toss: West Indies

