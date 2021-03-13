Federer's conqueror Basilashvili beats Bautista Agut to scoop Qatar Open

Nikoloz Basilashvili during his match with Roger Federer at the Qatar Open

Doha (AFP)

Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili, who ended Roger Federer's comeback in the quarter-finals, beat Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 to win the Qatar Open in Doha on Saturday and secure a fourth career title.

Their clash in the Gulf desert nation was characterised by hot, dusty wind that slowed down their exchanges but world number 42 Basilashvili bided his time to snatch the first set in a tiebreak.

Basilashvili, who arrived at the Qatar Open with a 2-13 record since the resumption of the sport in August, penetrated 2019 champion Bautista Agut's defences in the sixth game of the second set, winning a crucial breakpoint with a backhand.

He made simple work of the eighth game to win the trophy on his first championship point after 90 minutes on court.

