Wales wallop Italy to set up Six Nations title showdown with France

Louis Rees-Zammit scored his first try for Wales in their 48-7 victory over Italy in the Six Nations tournament.

Wales maintained their quest for the 2021 Six Nations title on Saturday with a seven try romp past Italy in Rome. They will face France next Saturday.

It was their fourth win of the competition and the success sets Wayne Pivac’s men up for a title decider against France on 20 March at the Stade de France.

Tries from Josh Adams, Taulupe Faletau and two from hooker Ken Owens ensured that the bonus point was wrapped up inside 30 minutes at the Stadio Olimpico.

Wales were 27-0 up at half-time and did not relent against an Italy side which had lost their previous 30 games in the Six Nations tournament.

The hosts responded soon after Dan Biggar had converted George North’s try just after the restart.

Monty Ioane collected the ball out on the left wing, chipped it ahead and collected it before finishing in the corner. Paolo Garbisi converted to add a scrap of respectability to the scoreline.

But 34-7 was just a chimera. Callum Sheedy and a first senior try for Louis Rees-Zammit compounded the hosts' woes.

"We were pretty clinical, particularly in the first half,” Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones told S4C:

"We're a tad frustrated with the second half but it's a case of job done and plenty to work on.

"The excitement I feel every time I pull on this red jersey is insurmountable, so I'm looking forward to preparing for next weekend."

Wales sit top of the Six Nations table with 19 points. Italy lie at the other end having conceded 187 points in their four defeats.

