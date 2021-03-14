Roglic suffers another meltdown as Schachmann wins Paris-Nice

Advertising Read more

Levens (France) (AFP)

Primoz Roglic mirrored his 2020 Tour de France last-gasp nightmare with another final-stage collapse to lose Paris-Nice to Germany's Maximilian Schachmann on Sunday.

Roglic famously lost a strong lead on the penultimate and 20th stage of last year's Tour when his young fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar pulverised him in a time-trial.

German rider Schachmann of Bora-Hansgrohe went into Sunday's eighth stage in second place, but ended up retaining the Paris-Nice title he won in 2020 after Roglic had a turbulent day in the saddle.

Magnus Cort won the stage itself but the headlines will be reserved for Roglic's loss.

He went into the eighth and final day with a healthy 51-second lead after picking up three stage wins along the way.

He fell and was guided back to the peloton with a nasty graze visible on his left hip.

But Roglic was soon distanced and isolated from his teammates, and eventually finished outside the top 10.

The defeat compounds Roglic's agony, after he also missed out on the 2019 Giro d'Italia after enjoying a position of strength in the early stages.

The Paris-Nice is often described as a mini-Tour de France as it tries to pack in all the difficulties of the Grand Tour.

A much awaited performance from Giro winner and Ineos star Tao Geoghegan Hart never emerged when the Londoner misjudged a corner on stage three and withdrew injured after his Ineos co-leader Richie Porte had also crashed out.

Ireland's Sam Bennett also laid another marker for 2021.

The sprinter added two bunch sprint triumphs here to the two he notched up at the UAE Tour, making the gentle giant the man to beat on the flat this season.

