Back in business: India captain Virat Kohli hits a boundary to win the second Twenty20 international

Paris (AFP)

Who said what in sport this weekend:

"The management spoke to me about things."

-- India cricket captain Virat Kohli who hit an undefeated and match-winning 73 in the second T20 win over England. Kohli hit form after three ducks in his five previous international innings.

"The way he's played, he's definitely capable of catching 400 weeks."

-- Daniil Medvedev, who will be the new world number two on Monday, backing Novak Djokovic to keep on breaking records having this week set a new mark of 311 weeks as world number one.

"It's day two of testing so we're just focused on understanding the car so there is no point being worried just yet."

-- World champion Lewis Hamilton after spinning off in his Mercedes and finishing down the time sheets on the second day of F1 testing in Bahrain.

"True champions never break. Football has memory, so do I."

-- Cristiano Ronaldo focussing on Juventus's Serie A match at Cagliari after their early Champions League elimination. He scored a hat-trick to back up his confidence.

"I just wish there were 82,000 fans here. It was a good, tough game of rugby with good fight from both teams and a bit of drama at the end."

-- England coach Eddie Jones after the last-gasp 23-20 win over France at an empty Twickenham in the Six Nations.

"Oh RIP Murray Walker. Murray, you commented on my dad and myself and perfectly knew how to pronounce our name... and my wife Julia was more excited to have a picture with you as with Brad Pitt! Your voice is F1 and will remain so! You are a legend!"

-- Racing driver Alex Wurz on the death of veteran F1 broadcaster Murray Walker.

"I really didn't think much about it. I actually didn't really ever decide whether I was going to play or not. I just didn't sign up."

-- US world number one golfer Dustin Johnson on his decision to skip the Tokyo Olympics.

"It's not the end of the world."

-- Primoz Roglic who dislocated his shoulder after falling twice on the last stage of the Paris-Nice race, handing victory to Germany's Maximilian Schachmann.

"No post-match interviews for referees? That is a pity."

-- Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho disputes the referee's decision in awarding a penalty in his team's 2-1 defeat to Arsenal.

