Cummings out of Scotland Six Nations squad but Fagerson returns
Edinburgh (AFP)
Scott Cummings has dropped out of the Scotland squad after picking up an injury in Sunday's Six Nations game against Ireland but Zander Fagerson is back after a four-week ban.
Lock Cummings and 21-year-old back Rufus McLean are the only two players to drop out of Gregor Townsend's squad following the 27-24 defeat in Edinburgh, which ended Scotland's Six Nations title hopes.
Cummings suffered a suspected hand fracture while fellow lock Jonny Gray sustained a shoulder injury.
Stand-off Finn Russell picked up a head knock, which looks likely to rule him out of Saturday's visit of Italy. However, Gray and Russell are both included in the 35-man squad.
Uncapped back-row forward Ally Miller and his Edinburgh team-mate, back Damien Hoyland, have been drafted in.
Fagerson is back in the camp after being banned following a red card in the narrow defeat against Wales last month.
Speaking on the injury situation after Sunday's narrow defeat, Townsend said: "Finn was removed from play with a concussion, so it's unlikely he will feature in six days' time."
Scotland are above only perennial strugglers Italy in the Six Nations table but have a game in hand over most of the sides above them.
