PSG stars' family and homes targeted by thieves during match against Nantes

Angel Di Maria was taken off during Paris Saint-Germain's match against Nantes after being told his home had been burgled.

The father of Paris Saint-Germain skipper Marquinhos was attacked during one of two raids on the homes and family members of PSG players on Sunday night as the team played a Ligue 1 match at the Parc des Princes.

Advertising Read more

Marcos Barros Corrêa, father of Paris Saint-Germain skipper was hit in the stomach, chest and face after surprising two men at his house in the Yvelines region just outside Paris.

The attackers took watches and cash before locking up Correa and two youths in a room and fleeing.

Police said the assault took place at around the same time as a break-in at the house of striker Angel Di Maria in the western Parisian suburb of Neuilly.

Jewellery and watches stolen

Di Maria's family was on site but unaware of the incursion when burglars took jewellery and watches worth up to 500,000 euros from a safe in an upstairs room.

The Argentine striker was taken off in the 62nd minute of Sunday night's match against Nantes with the score at 1-1.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino led the 33-year-old into the dressing room before returning to see his side lose 2-1 and the chance to reclaim pole position in Ligue 1.

“There was a situation outside of sport,” Pochettino said. “For the players this goes beyond soccer and it should be taken into consideration.”

Di Maria said that an attempted robbery on his family's home during his one year at Manchester United, in 2014-15, had swayed him to leave the Premier League club.

PSG forward Mauro Icardi was the victim of a break-in at his home last month. Thiago Silva, Dani Alves and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting were also robbed while playing for the club.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe