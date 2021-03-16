France 2023 rugby World Cup chiefs apologise for ticket sales computer glitch

France head coach Fabien Galthié will attempt to lead the national senior squad to its first World Cup title.

Organisers of the 2023 rugby World Cup in France on Tuesday apologised for the chaos which prevented thousands of fans from applying for tickets on the internet.

Special packs went on sale online on Monday for the tournament but the site crashed under the stress of more than 250,000 connections.

While hailing the interest as an unprecedented success in the history of sport, the organisers conceded: "This first phase has not allowed all rugby lovers to get the tickets they could hope for. France 2023 is sorry for all the disappointed of the first day."

However, among the disappointments, there were happy customers.

"After one hour waiting, I finally have my 6 packs for Lyon," said one fan.

Further rounds of ticket sales will take place on 18 March and 6 April.

A total of 2.6 million tickets will be available throughout the competition which starts on 8 September with a Pool A match between the hosts and New Zealand at the Stade de France.

France will also play Italy and a qualifier from the Americas and another from Africa.

South Africa start the defence of the crown on 10 September against Scotland at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille.

The 2019 runners-up England begin their campaign the day before at teh same venue against Argentina. Pool games will also be held in Nice, Nantes, Bordeaux, Lille, Saint-Etienne and Toulouse.

The top two from the four pools will advance to the last eight knockout stages.

The tournament, which France has never won, culminates on 28 October at the Stade de France.

