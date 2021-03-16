Tiger makes a digital comeback in golf videogame deal

Tiger Woods has signed a new golf videogame deal with 2K, the company said Tuesday

New York (AFP)

Tiger Woods, a 15-time major champion recovering from injuries suffered last month in a car crash, is making a comeback in golfing videogames, announcing a new deal Tuesday with 2K.

The company and Woods have agreed upon a long-term exclusive partnership and 2K announced it has struck a deal to obtain HB Studios, developers of the PGA Tour 2K21 as well as The Golf Club franchise.

Woods has won 82 PGA Tour titles, level with Sam Snead for the all-time record, and had partnered with EA Sports on one of the most successful golf videogames ever created for 15 years before the deal ended in 2013.

Woods suffered career-threatening leg injuries in an accident last month in California.

"I am looking forward to making my return to the video game landscape, and with 2K and HB Studios, I've found the right partners to make it happen," Woods said in a statement.

"I'm honored to take part in this opportunity and look forward to sharing my expertise and insights as we build the future of golf video games together."

The partnership includes rights to use Woods's name and likeness to appear exclusively in the PGA Tour 2K franchise and other games. Woods will serve as an executive director and consultant with PGA Tour 2K.

