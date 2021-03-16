Wallaby lock Rodda to leave Top 14 and return to Australia

Australian lock Izack Rodda (with ball) has been a regular in the Lyon side that is currently seventh in the Top 14

Paris (AFP)

Wallaby lock Izack Rodda, who joined Lyon at the start of the season, is to return home to Australia at the end of the Top 14 season after signing for Western Force, the Perth-based franchise announced on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old, who has 25 international caps and played in the 2019 World Cup, has featured 17 times so far this season for Lyon who are seventh in the Top 14 but still in with a strong chance of making the play-offs.

"It's fantastic to be heading home and getting back to Super Rugby," said Rodda in a statement released by Western Force.

"The Force is a very ambitious club that are looking to become the best in the competition, so this is an opportunity that I'm very excited to make the most of."

Before joining Lyon, Rodda played 46 times for the Queensland Reds between 2017 and 2020.

"Izack has a great level of Super Rugby and international experience, which is important when playing in the tight five," said Force's head coach Tim Sampson.

"It's fantastic for us and Australian rugby to have players like Izack return and he is genuinely excited to be a part of our club moving forward."

The decision to return to Australia will also boost Rodda's chances of a return to international rugby and even a place in the Australia squad for the 2023 World Cup in France.

