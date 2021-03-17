Dovizioso to test for Aprilia ahead of MotoGP season

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Italian veteran Andrea Dovizioso, who is without a MotoGP ride for this season following his split from Ducati, will test with Aprilia in Spain next month, the team said on Wednesday.

"The days in Jerez will simply be a chance to get to know one another better, also on the track," said Aprilia executive Massimo Rivola, whose team do not have a test rider for the coming season.

"It will not be a 'trial marriage' but an opportunity to turn some laps together without any binding commitment."

Dovizioso, who turns 35 on March 23, began his career in 2000 racing 125cc bikes for Aprilia. He reached MotoGP in 2008 winning 15 races and finishing runner up in the championship for three straight seasons from 2017-19 with Ducati.

His relationship with the team ended after last season and although he has been linked with Aprilia, he announced he would be taking a sabbatical year. He does not have a ride for the season which starts on March 28 in Qatar.

"I was pleased by Aprilia's interest and when we spoke about the possibility of doing this test, I gladly accepted the invitation to be able to ride a MotoGP bike again and to stay in form," said Dovizioso in an Aprilia press release.

The team has announced Spaniard Aleix Espargaro and Italian Lorenzo Savadori as its two riders for next season.

© 2021 AFP