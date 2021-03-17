France's Servat warns of 'selfless' Wales before 'first Six Nations final'

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

France forwards coach Williams Servat said his side must be wary of a "selfless" Grand Slam-chasing Wales this weekend as they eye their own Six Nations success.

Les Bleus can win the title for the first time since 2010 if they beat the visitors on Saturday and Scotland a week on Friday.

Wayne Pivac's unbeaten outfit, who have made almost 200 more tackles than any other team in the tournament this season, head to Paris after losing six out of their 10 games last year, which included a home defeat to Servat's men.

"They are a totally different team, with a strong set-piece, players, who as always with Wales, have a huge state of mind and a huge amount of selflessness.

"Right now, they are in a strong position as they are playing for the Grand Slam.

"The objective for us is to play our final next weekend. So it's a first step, a first deadline, a first final for us this weekend," he added.

Servat, 43, who won two Grand Slams as a Test hooker, took over the pack under new head coach Fabien Galthie after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Last February's win at Cardiff was Galthie's maiden victory on the road as boss but they missed out on the trophy on points difference.

"It was our first Six Nations, the building of our team and winning away games is a founding stone. It allowed us to create and push the squad forward," Servat said.

"We really realised with the behaviour and attitude of the player, that a state of mind was being born and this team were evolving and growing. It's clear that this match served us enormously," he added.

Servat said they have a clean bill of health ahead of the match at the Stade de France with Romain Ntamack fit after being rested earlier in the week.

Lock Bernard Le Roux is likely to come into the starting lineup after suffering from a thigh issue and centre Arthur Vincent could take a place on the bench, with the team named at 1100GMT on Thursday.

The Montpellier midfielder was one of 12 players to contract Covid-19, which caused the fixture against Scotland to be postponed.

"I didn't have too many physical problems. It was my test that was unfortunately positive so I missed England," Vincent said.

"But I've recovered well, and quite quickly. I'm obviously happy to be back with the squad."

