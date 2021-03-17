Mbappé bags a brace as PSG see off Lille to reach Coupe de France quarter-final

Kylian Mbappé scored two of Paris Saint-Germain's goals in their 3-0 win over Lille in the last 16 of the Coupe de France.

France international Kylian Mbappé scored twice as Paris Saint Germain moved into the last eight of the Coupe de France on Wednesday night following a 3-0 win over Lille.

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino opted to leave Mbappé out of the starting line-up in the battle between two of the contenders for the league and cup double.

But there were places for Angel Di Maria and Marquinhos whose homes and families were attacked last Sunday as they played against Nantes at the Parc des Princes.

Lille, who lead Ligue 1, started brightly and a slick interchange between strikers Yusuf Yazici and Burak Yilmaz opened up the PSG backline but goalkeeper Keylor Navas smothered Yilmaz's shot.

For all the finesse of the opening stages, PSG's opener was rather prosaic.

Di Maria crossed from the right, defender Tiago Djalo botched his attempted clearance, goalkeeper Mike Maignan failed to collect Djalo's scuffed kick and as they lay prone on the turf, Mauro Icardi was left with an open goal. The Argentine tapped in gleefully.

The strike was his last meaningful contribution. He went off injured after 34 minutes to be replaced by 180 million euros worth of talent in the shape of Mbappé.

The France international, who was at fault for Nantes' equaliser on Sunday in PSG's 2-1 defeat, went part way to redeeming himself for the blunder when he thrashed home a penalty just before half-time.

Yazici had the chance to halve the deficit from the spot 12 minutes from time but Navas plunged to his left to block the shot.

Lille pressed purposefully for a way back into the game despite that miss. And they paid the price for their incurison when Mbappé was sent clear in stoppage time.

Maignan came out as the striker bore down on goal and the 22-year-old dinked the ball over him.

Lille's quest for their first league and cup double since 2011 was ended. PSG's hunt to retain both titles continues.

