NHL Rangers lose coaching staff to Covid-19 protocols

New York Rangers coach David Quinn and his three assistants were ruled out of Wednesday's National Hockey League home game against Philadelphia due to Covid-19 safety protocols.

The news came barely two hours before Quinn and assistants Jacques Martin, David Oliver and Greg Brown were to guide the club against the Flyers at Madison Square Garden.

Kris Knoblauch, coach of the Rangers' top developmental club, will take over for Quinn as acting coach against the Flyers, whose staff he served upon as an assistant coach from 2017-2019.

Rangers associate general manager Chris Drury and Knoblauch's usual assistant, Gord Murphy, will help guide on the big club's bench.

The Rangers will welcome back defenseman Adam Fox and forward Pavel Buchnevich after both came off the Covid-19 protocol list Wednesday. Neither played in Philadelphia's 5-4 overtime victory over the Rangers on Monday.

Fox has the most average ice time on the club at 24 minutes and 32 seconds a game while Buchnevich has eight goals and 14 assists in 26 games.

The Rangers will also be without forward Phillip Di Giuseppe, who remains in Covid-19 protocols.

At 11-12 with four overtime losses, the Rangers rank sixth of eight teams in the East division, five points behind the fifth-place Flyers as both chase a top-four spot to reach the Stanley Cup playoffs.

