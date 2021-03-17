Put The Kettle On comes to the boil in Champion Chase at Cheltenham

Put The Kettle On ridden by Aidan Coleman gave Henry de Bromhead his second feature race success in two days at the Cheltenham Festival when she became the first mare to win the Queen Mother Chase

Put The Kettle On produced a courageous performance to land the Queen Mother Champion Chase and give trainer Henry de Bromhead his second feature race win of the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday.

The winner nicknamed "Polly" battled back to get her head in front and become the first mare to win the event and back up de Bromhead's success in Tuesday's Champion Hurdle with Honeysuckle.

Aidan Coleman's battling ride gave de Bromhead his third success in the race since first landing it in 2011.

"Who needs a girlfriend with someone like this!" said Coleman.

"You get a great buzz riding a horse like this.

"This mare is something else, whether she is the best is not relevant she has such heart.

"Pulling up was really emotional because we all love these horses.

"Riding them day in day out brings you such pleasure and takes you back to why you decided to ride."

Irish trainer Willie Mullins will have to wait another year for a chance to add the one big prize to elude him as odds-on favourite Chacun Pour Soi finished third after leading at the last fence.

There was nearly a very nasty fall for Daryl Jacob on Sceau Royal as he made his move down the inside before the turn into the straight.

Paul Townend moved Chacun Pour Soi into a challenging position but in doing so squeezed Rouge Vif who blocked Sceau Royal and his knees buckled.

Jacob, though, managed to keep him on his feet but his chances were gone.

Defending champion Politologue did not make it to the start as he burst a blood vessel and had to be withdrawn.

