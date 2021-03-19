Ex-British Cycling doctor Freeman struck off medical register

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Former British Cycling and Team Sky chief doctor Richard Freeman has been permanently struck off the medical register, a medical tribunal ruled on Friday.

Freeman was last week found guilty of ordering testosterone to British Cycling headquarters "knowing or believing" it was to be given to an unnamed rider for doping purposes.

The sanctions decision read: "The tribunal considered that Dr Freeman's behaviour is fundamentally incompatible with continued registration.

"The tribunal has therefore determined that erasure is the only sufficient sanction which would protect patients, maintain public confidence in the profession and send a clear message to Dr Freeman, the profession and the public that his misconduct constituted behaviour unbefitting and incompatible with that of a registered doctor."

© 2021 AFP