Rugby star Burgess's intimidation conviction quashed in Australia

Sydney (AFP)

Former England dual rugby international Sam Burgess had a conviction for intimidating his ex-father-in-law overturned Friday, Australian media reported.

A district court quashed the ruling against the retired star, saying allegations of intimidation were not proven beyond doubt, public broadcaster ABC reported.

The 32-year-old had been subject to a two-year good behaviour bond after an alleged incident with Mitchell Hooke, father of Burgess' ex-wife Phoebe, in October 2019.

Burgess was accused of looming over Hooke, threatening and shouting profanities, as an argument over child visitation rights escalated.

Justice Mark Williams reportedly noted that the father -- a well connected former mining lobbyist -- and daughter phoned lawyers before making a call to emergency services.

Burgess spent most of his career in Australia with South Sydney while also playing 24 rugby league matches for England.

He also made a brief code-switch, playing five rugby union Tests for England, including at the 2015 World Cup.

He stepped down from his role as a television commentator last year amid allegations of drug use and domestic violence.

