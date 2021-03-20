Checkout: world champion Carlsen beaten in his own chess tournament

Ian Nepomniachtchi (right) advanced to the final of the Magnus Carlsen Invitational after beating Carlsen (left) in the semi-final.

Anish Giri from the Netherlands will meet Ian Nepomniachtchi in this weekend's final of the Magnus Carlsen Invitational chess tournament after the Russian defeated Carlsen in a tense encounter.

Nepomniachtchi got the better of the Norwegian world champion in a tiebreaker after the two players had won a set each in the rapid format.

As per the tournament rules, each set consists of four rapid games.

If the rapid sets are tied, as was seen in the Nepomniachtchi-Carlsen tie, the outcome is decided by three blitz games where each player has five minutes plus a three second increment for every move.

It was a win in the third blitz game that helped Nepomniachtchi progress to the final after their first two blitz games were drawn.

Speaking after his win, the 30-year-old said the tie breaker was a lottery and he got the winning ticket.

In the other encounter, Giri upset the in-form Wesley So by winning the second set in the rapid section after a draw in the first set.

So is the current leader of the series after winning two of the three events - the Skilling Open and the Opera Euro Rapid Tournament - of the Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour.

Carlsen loses the last blitz game after pushing too hard, which means Nepomniachtchi will be playing against Giri in the final of #MagnusInvitational! #ChessChamps pic.twitter.com/o5xcnwZyog — Champions Chess Tour (@ChampChessTour) March 19, 2021

The final is expected to be an interesting affair as Nepomniachtchi and Giri are also fighting it out in the Candidates tournament which resumes on 19 April in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg.

The tournament was suspended in March last year. Nepomniachtchi and French grandmaster Maxime Vachier-Lagrave are tied on 4.5 points at the top.

