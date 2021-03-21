Badminton: Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia wins All England Open to stop Japanese sweep

Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia returns against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen during the men's singles final.

Lee Zii Jia defeated second seed and defending champion Viktor Axelsen in a thrilling final at the Arena Birmingham to claim his first All England Open title. The Malaysian, who was seeded sixth, won 30-29, 20-22, 21-9 against the Dane.

The first set saw the two players level pegging as they progressed to 19-19 and later at 29-29 when the set went into sudden death.

As per the rules, a maximum of 59 points can be played in a set. In this case, Lee won the decisive point to take the set 30-29 in exactly 30 minutes.

The second set seemed to be following the same script with the Dane taking a 11-9 lead at the interval.

However, Lee raced ahead to a 18-14 lead and looked to be wrapping up the match in straight sets.

However, Axelsen fought back to level the score 18-18 and eventually prevailed 22-20 to take the tie to a final set.

2020: Lost in the semi-final to Axelsen

2021: Defeated Axelsen for a maiden YONEX All England title #YAE2021

📸 @badmintonphoto — 🏆 Yonex All England Badminton Championships 🏆 (@YonexAllEngland) March 21, 2021

The decider though was an anti-climax as Lee surged into a 11-5 lead at the interval and the 22-year-old maintained a comfortable advantage before powering to the set 21-9 in 18 minutes.

Japanese players swept up all the other titles. In the women's singles final, Nozomi Okuhara beat Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-12, 21-16.

Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe claimed the men's doubles title.

It was 23-year-old Watanabe's second trophy of the tournament. He also hoisted the mixed doubles crown with compatriot Arisa Higashino.

Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara lifted the women's doubles in straight sets at the expense of defending champions Sayaka Hirota and Yuki Fukushima.

"We’ve never won this title, so this is a milestone for us," said Matsumoto. "We’re really happy to have won."

