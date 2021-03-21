India outplay England in the decider to win T20 series

India skipper Virat Kohli hit an unbeaten 80 during the fifth T20 international against England.

India clinched the T20 series against England 3-2 after winning the fifth and final encounter by 36 runs in Ahmedabad. Batting first, the hosts made an impressive 224 runs in the alloted 20 overs for the loss of just two wickets. In reply, England managed 188.

Skipper Virat Kohli, who promoted himself to the opening slot, and Rohit Sharma put India on track for a big total as they shared an opening stand of 94 runs.

Sharma hit a blistering 64 in 34 balls while Kohli scored an unbeaten 80 in 52 balls to help India to their best T20 score.

Suryakumar Yadav maintained the momentum set by the openers by scoring 32 off 17 balls while Hardik Pandya smashed an unbeaten 39 in 17 balls.

England's chase began on a disappointing note as Jason Roy was dismissed on the second ball of the innings.

However, Dawid Malan (68) and Jos Buttler (52) rebuilt the innings and kept England in the hunt. But the dismissal of Malan put an end to England's hopes.

"India outplayed us in the big moments of the game," England captain Eoin Morgan admitted.

The two teams will next play three one-day internationals on 23, 26 and 28 March.

