Mbappé tames Lyon to lead PSG to Ligue 1 summit

Kylian Mbappé bagged a brace on Sunday night as Paris Saint-Germain swept past Lyon 4-2 to seize control of Ligue 1.

Mauricio Pochettino's side went into the clash with third-placed Lyon knowing that victory would take them to the top after pacesetters Lille suffered a shock 2-1 loss at home to relegation-threatened Nimes.

After last Sunday's debacle at the Parc des Princes when they went down 2-1 to second-from-bottom Nantes, PSG appeared more focused.

And Mbappé - whose wayward pass led to Nantes' first goal - scored the opener at the Groupama Arena after 15 minutes. Lyon goalkeeper Antony Lopes parried Marco Verratti's volley into his path and he thrashed home.

Midfielder Danilo extended the advantage 17 minutes later after being set up by the PSG skipper Marquinhos.

And matters got worse for the home side in five fatal minutes just after the restart.

Angel Di Maria scored directly from a free-kick and before Lyon could gather themselves, Verratti's through ball set off a footrace between Mbappé and Lyon defender Marcelo. Outcome? 4-0. As well as Mbappé's 100th goal in the top flight to become at 22 years and 91 days the youngest player to reach the landmark.

Though Lyon pulled goals back through Islam Slimani and Maxwel Cornet, PSG held firm for the victory.

Pochettino's outfit boast, like Lille, 63 points after 30 games. However, they are ahead on goal difference.

Jubilant defender Presnel Kimpembe posted images on social media after the match.

"A huge performance from the team," said the France international.

Despite the setback, Lyon remain in contention for their first title since 2008.

Rudi Garcia's men lie third on 60 points with eight games remaining. Monaco are in the hunt too with 59 points.

