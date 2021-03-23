Deschamps tells France squad that Ukraine can cause pain

Didier Deschamps, who skippered France to World Cup glory in 1998, led the side to the trophy in 2018 as head coach.

France boss Didier Deschamps warned his players against complacency when they take on Ukraine in the first qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup on Wednesday night at the Stade de France.

Five months ago in a friendly at the same venue, France striker Olivier Giroud bagged a brace in a 7-1 annihilation of Andrei Shevchenko's outfit.

But ahead of the Group D opener, Deschamps, who guided France to the 2018 title in Russia, said a repeat scoreline was unlikely.

"Ukraine are a very good team and they are a direct opponent."

After the clash, Deschamps' men will return to their base at Clairefontaine, just outside Paris before flying to Kazakhstan for their second qualifier on Sunday. A third game follows on 31 March against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

"We are focused on Ukraine," insisted Deschamps. "We're not thinking about the second or third matches," he added.

Payback

Shevchenko's side for the record defeat was depleted due to coronavirus infections in the camp. On Tuesday, the former Dynamo Kiev and AC Milan star vowed a more even encounter.

"We have been able to strengthen our team since October," Shevchenko said. "The players will show what they are capable of and I am sure they will do their best."

Ukraine midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko, who missed October's friendly, admitted there was a mood of revenge. "We will do our best to play well," said the Manchester City star. "I watched October's game on TV. I saw our mistakes and we can learn from them so we don't make the same ones again."

The winners of the 10 pools will qualify directly for the World Cup finals in Qatar while the runners-up will face a two leg play-off against another second-placed side.

France are attempting to be the first side since Brazil in 1958 and 1962 to win back-to-back World Cup crowns.

