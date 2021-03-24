France's Le Roux back for Six Nations decider

Bernard Le Roux has won 46 Tests since his France debut in 2013

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Lock Bernard Le Roux returns to France's starting side in five changes for this week's Six Nations decider with Scotland in Paris, head coach Fabien Galthie announced on Wednesday.

The hosts will lift their first trophy since 2010 by scoring four tries or more in a victory of over 20 points on Friday.

If Les Bleus fail then Wales, who lost at the Stade de France last Saturday, will win the title.

Le Roux missed two games with a thigh injury and replaces Romain Taofifenua in a new-look second-row with Swann Rebbadj starting instead of the banned Paul Willemse.

Castres' Anthony Jelonch comes in for Dylan Cretin at openside flanker.

Among the backs, fly-half Romain Ntamack is in with Matthieu Jalibert out with a face injury while centre Arthur Vincent replaces Teddy Thomas with Gael Fickou moving to the wing.

France (15-1)

Brice Dulin; Damian Penaud, Virimi Vakatawa, Arthur Vincent, Gael Fickou; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont; Gregory Alldritt; Charles Ollivon (capt), Anthony Jelonch; Swann Rebbadj, Bernard Le Roux; Mohamed Haouas, Julian Marchand, Cyril Baille

Replacements: Camille Chat, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Uini Atonio, Romain Taofifenua, Dylan Cretin, Baptiste Serin, Anthony Bouthier, Teddy Thomas

Coach: Fabien Galthie (FRA)

© 2021 AFP