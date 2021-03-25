Germany don 'Human Rights' message ahead of World Cup qualifier

Germany's players pose for a group photo with the wording "Human rights" on their T-shirts prior to the their World Cup qualifier with Iceland

Berlin (AFP)

Germany's national team lined up in T-shirts which spelled the message 'Human Rights' before their 2022 World Cup qualifier against Iceland on Thursday.

Joachim Loew's side echoed a similar demonstration from Norway, who on Wednesday donned T-shirts with the message 'Human rights, on and off the pitch' in support of migrant workers building World Cup venues in Qatar for the 2022 finals.

The gesture, before Norway's World Cup qualifier against Gibraltar, came after several Norwegian clubs spoke out in favour of a boycott of the 2022 finals.

UK daily newspaper The Guardian recently claimed that more than 6,500 workers have died on stadium construction sites since the World Cup was awarded to Qatar in 2010.

In Germany, a poll by magazine Spiegel says two thirds of those asked were in favour of boycotting Qatar 2022.

A leading German supporters group ProFans has called on the German FA to withdraw the national team from the 2022 World Cup finals.

The German Football Association (DFB) has so far only said it will continue voicing concerns.

