Magic make major deals at NBA trade deadline: reports

Nikola Vucevic was among the players traded by the Orlando Magic on Thursday ahead of the NBA trade deadline for the 2020-21 campaign

New York (AFP)

Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon were traded by the Orlando Magic at Thursday's NBA trade deadline according to multiple reports as the struggling club launched a rebuilding scheme.

The Magic, whose record of 15-29 ranks fourth-worst in the league, sent Montenegrin 7-footer (2.13m) Vucevic to the Chicago Bulls along with Nigerian forward Al Farouq Aminu for Otto Porter, Wendell Carter Jr. and first-round NBA Draft picks in 2021 and 2023.

That was among multiple deals reported by ESPN and USA Today as the deadline approached, with Toronto's Kyle Lowry and San Antonio's LaMarcus Aldridge among the top players expected to switch clubs.

French guard Fournier went to the Boston Celtics for two second-round draft picks, his $17 million salary taking the trade exception the Celtics obtained in a sign-and-trade deal involving Gordon Hayward last year, ESPN and USA Today reported.

Gordon, a US guard, and US forward Gary Clark went to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Gary Harris, R.J. Hampton and a first-round pick.

The Nuggets also obtained center JaVale McGee from Cleveland for two second-round draft picks and Isaiah Hartenstein.

The Toronto Raptors sent Norman Powell to Portland for Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood.

The Philadelphia 76ers obtained guard George Hill from Oklahoma City and New York forward Ignas Brazdeikis in a three-team swap that landed Terrance Ferguson in New York and gave the Thunder Austin Rivers and Tony Bradley plus second-round picks in 2025 and 2026.

The Thunder have a projected 34 selections over the next seven NBA Drafts, half of them first rounders.

