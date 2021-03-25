Norwegian ski jumper Tande hospitalised after fall

Advertising Read more

Planica (Slovenia) (AFP)

Norwegian ski jumper Daniel-Andre Tande was rushed to hospital on Thursday but is in a "stable" condition after falling heavily during the final ski-jumping World Cup event of the season in Slovenia.

The 27-year-old lost his balance while in mid-air and travelling at more than 100 km/h in Planica.

"Daniel Andre Tande's medical condition after the fall is stable. He has been transported to the Ljubljana Medical Center by helicopter for further tests and treatment," FIS Ski Jumping said on Twitter.

"Next information will follow late (Thursday) afternoon."

Tande won the world ski flying title in 2018 and was a team Olympic gold medallist with Norway in Pyeongchang later that year.

