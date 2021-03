Spain held by Greece in World Cup qualifying opener

Advertising Read more

Granada (Spain) (AFP)

Former champions Spain were held to a 1-1 draw by Greece in their opening 2022 World Cup qualifier on Thursday with the visitors earning a point from a disputed penalty.

Luis Enrique's Spain dominated the first half in Granada with Juventus striker Alvaro Morata scoring with a left-foot drive on 33 minutes.

At the interval, veteran defender and skipper Sergio Ramos was replaced by Inigo Martinez but the Athletic Bilbao player was at fault for the equaliser just before the hour mark.

However, he can count himself unlucky to have been penalised by Italian referee Marco Guida when his sliding tackle caught Giorgos Masouras.

Greece captain Anastasios Bakaseta confidently buried the spot kick to secure a hard-earned point in the Group B tie.

Morata had a late chance to win the game but he headed straight at the Greek goalkeeper.

© 2021 AFP