Gloucester enjoy rare win over under-strength Exeter

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Gloucester won just their fourth English Premiership match of the season as they defeated champions Exeter 34-18 at Kingsholm on Friday.

Exeter coach Rob Baxter, however, made 11 changes to the team that beat Leicester last weekend, with four players making their first Premiership starts.

Gloucester had lost eleven of their 14 games before Friday's win.

Baxter's European title-holders face French club Lyon in the last 16 of the Champions Cup next Saturday ahead of a possible home quarter-final with Irish province Leinster.

Their European commitments may well have had a bearing on Baxter's selection, with Gloucester ending Exeter's three-game winning run thanks to hooker Henry Walker's try double, a Charlie Chapman score and a late penalty try that secured a bonus point.

It was just the boost the Cherry and Whites needed as they welcomed back wing star Louis Rees-Zammit and Jonny May from Six Nations duty with Wales and England respectively.

© 2021 AFP