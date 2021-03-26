Kamna comes good on breakaway as Yates holds Catalonia lead

Germany's Lennard Kamna scored an impressive breakaway win after two near misses earlier in the Tour of Catalonia

Manresa (Spain) (AFP)

Relentless breakaway artist Lennard Kamna won the mountainous stage five of cycling's Tour of Catalonia on Friday after coming close twice earlier in the race.

Ineos Grenadiers controlled the stage well with Adam Yates retaining the overall lead as the main peloton crossed the finish line 1min 55sec adrift of the winner.

Kamna, a German who rides for Bora-Hansgrohe, was an active participant in two doomed breakaways on this seven-day Tour of Catalonia, including a lung-busting solo attack on Thursday.

Despite these efforts and the two mountains on Friday's route, he finished 39 seconds clear of Portuguese Ruben Guerreiro of EF Education after breaking clear of the day's escape group.

Saturday's penultimate stage covers 194km through Catalonia's typically rolling vistas and the Tour ends with a spectacular finale atop Barcelona's Montjuic on Sunday.

