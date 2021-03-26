Rahul ton sees India to mammoth 336-6 against England

K.L. Rahul hit 108 in the second one-day international against England on Friday

Pune (India) (AFP)

K.L. Rahul hit a sparkling 108 as India reached 336 for six in the second one-day international against England on Friday.

India can seal the three-match series with a victory in Pune, and Rahul was involved in century stands with skipper Virat Kohli (66) and then Rishabh Pant (77) after being put into bat.

Jos Buttler led England, who also included Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone and Reece Topley in their team after injuries to regular skipper Eoin Morgan and Sam Billings.

Topley sent back Shikhar Dhawan caught at slip for four and fellow quick Sam Curran got Rohit Sharma out for 25.

Kohli and Rahul put on 121 for the second wicket to lay the foundations of India's challenging total.

Kohli, who was dropped on 35 by Buttler off Adil Rashid, completed his fifth fifty in seven international innings before being finally caught by Buttler off Rashid.

Rahul, who made an unbeaten 62 in India's win in the opening game on Tuesday, reached his fifth ODI hundred.

He put on 113 for the third wicket with Pant before he was caught off Tom Curran. His 114-ball knock included seven fours and two sixes.

Pant, who took the place of the injured Shreyas Iyer, reached his fifty with a six and smashed seven sixes in his 40-ball blitz.

Hardik Pandya hit 35 off 16 balls to make India finish with a flourish, scoring 126 runs from the last 10 overs.

