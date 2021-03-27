Formula E doubles up in Rome and Valencia

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Formula E added grand prix in Rome and Valencia on Saturday to bring to 10 the number of races on the all-electric circuit's provisional 2021 calendar.

The season began in Saudi Arabia last month with two races, and next moves on to Rome for back-to-back races on April 10/11.

From the Italian capital the campaign goes to Valencia which serves up another double helping on April 24/25.

Then it's the turn of Monaco, Marrakech and two races in Santiago with further races expected to be added as the health situation with the coronavirus pandemic evolves.

"The remainder will be confirmed soon," the organisers announced.

"Every change will be based on travel restrictions as well as the protocols put in place by local governments," the statement added.

Now in its seventh season this year's winner will be recognised as an official FIA world champion for the first time, a sign of the championships' growing stature.

Missing from the calendar is the prestigious French leg in Paris, a victim of Covid-19, which is due to return in 2022.

FormulaE are aiming at staging a 13 or 14 race season including races in Sanya (China) and Seoul.

Valencia is appearing on the calendar for the first time at the existing Ricardo Tormo circuit.

Dutchman Nyck de Vries stormed to a lights-to-flag victory in the season-opening race, piloting his all-electric car under the stars in oil-rich Saudi Arabia.

Then Britain's Sam Bird, behind the wheel of a Jaguar, won the second Diriyah Formula E race in the Saudi capital as compatriot Alex Lynn survived a terrifying crash.

Portugal's Antonio Felix da Costa claimed the Formula E championship in 2020.

Provisional 2021 FormulaE calendar

February 26 - Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

February 27 - Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

April 10 - Rome

April 11 - Rome

April 24 - Valencia

April 25 - Valencia

May 8 - Monaco

May 22 - Marrakech

June 5 - Santiago

June 6 - Santiago

© 2021 AFP