Lowes wins Moto2 opener, Gresini team in emotional third

Sam Lowes celebrates after winning the Moto2 race at the Qatar Grand Prix

Advertising Read more

Doha (AFP)

Britain's Sam Lowes, on a Kalex, won the opening Moto2 race of the season on Sunday at the Losail circuit in Qatar, the first Briton to win an opening race since 1979.

His time of 40 minutes 3.123 seconds was enough to beat Remy Gardner who finished 2.260 seconds further back.

Italian Fabio Di Giannantonio of Gresini broke down in tears after his third-placed finish, 5.228 seconds off the pace.

The coronavirus death of long-time former team boss and double 125cc world champion Fausto Gresini in February stunned the sport and Giannantonio dedicated his podium finish to him.

© 2021 AFP