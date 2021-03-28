Yates wins in Catalonia as Ineos dominate

Job done: Yates (centre) chats with his Ineos teammates Thomas (left) and Porte after dominating in Catalonia

Barcelona (AFP)

Adam Yates won the Tour of Catalonia on Sunday with teammates Richie Porte and Geraint Thomas completing an all Ineos Grenadiers podium atop Barcelona's Montjuic.

This trio held on to the first three places despite efforts to dislodge them in the 133 kilometre closing stage around Barcelona, principally by home team Movistar's Alejandro Valverde.

Yates topped the general classification by 45sec from Porte with Wales' 2018 Tour de France champion Thomas third at 49s.

Unable to break the status quo over the final six circuits of the category two Montjuic climb Spain's Valverde had to settle for fourth place, 1min 03sec behind.

Colombia's bike exchange rider Esteban Chaves won both points and mountain jerseys while Deceunick Quick-Step tyro Joao Almeida of Portugal was best young rider

Belgian Thomas De Gendt, riding for the Lotto-Soudal team, claimed the seventh stage, coming home alone, 22 seconds clear of Matej Mohoric.

De Gendt was part of a breakaway at the foot of the category three Creu d'Ordal climb before going it alone with Slovenia's Mohoric on the last lap of Montjuic.

In third on the day came Hungarian Attila Valter, the Groupama rider crossing the line 1min42s back.

Yates was going one better after his runner-up finish in the race in 2019 for his first victory since the UAE Tour in February of last year.

© 2021 AFP