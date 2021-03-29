Munster pair Sweetnam and Hanrahan heading to French Top 14

Ireland wing Darren Sweetnam (left) is joining La Rochelle as a medical joker for the rest of the season

Ireland international wing Darren Sweetnam is to join La Rochelle for the remainder of the season while Munster teammate JJ Hanrahan is heading to Clermont in the summer, the two Top 14 teams announced on Monday.

Sweetnam, whose third and most recent appearance for Ireland came in November 2018, is heading to the Atlantic coast as a medical joker for Jeremy Sinzelle who is out for the rest of the season following a recent knee operation.

The 27-year-old, who can double as a full-back, has played 88 matches and scored 20 tries for Munster since breaking into the team in 2015.

La Rochelle, whose head coach is former Munster and Ireland fly-half Ronan O'Gara, are currently second in the Top 14 and eyeing a first Brennus Shield.

Fly-half Hanrahan, 28, who has played over 150 matches across two spells with the Irish province since 2012, has signed a one-year deal to join Clermont at the end of the season with the option of a second.

Clermont said Hanrahan, who can also play centre, would work alongside regular fly-half Camile Lopez while "helping with the development of the young players Theo Giral, 18, and Gabin Michet, 20".

"I’m very happy and looking forward to joining such a prestigious club as ASM Clermont Auvergne," said Hanrahan, who also spent two years with English club Northampton.

"I will be proud to wear the Clermont jersey and to have the opportunity to have a new experience living in France with the ambition of contributing everything I can to help the club and the team to win new titles.

"I can’t wait to play at the Stade Marcel-Michelin in front of incredible fans who are famous far beyond the borders of Auvergne."

The locals already know plenty about their new fly-half.

In December, Hanrahan kicked six penalties and three conversions, a total of 24 points, in Munster's 39-31 win over Clermont in the European Champions Cup.

Clermont have yet to find a successor to coach Franck Azema who has announced he will leave the club at the end of the season.

