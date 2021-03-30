Ex-All Black Nonu's red card hearing moved before Champions Cup last 16

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Toulon's double Rugby World Cup winner Ma'a Nonu has had his disciplinary hearing for elbowing Lyon's Jean Marc Doussain moved forward due to this weekend's European Champions Cup last 16, the French league (LNR) announced on Tuesday.

Former New Zealand Nonu, 38, who re-joined the French club in November as medical cover, had requested the decision be brought forward a week so it would fall before this Friday's match with Leinster.

"During the meeting between Lyon and Toulon Ma'a Nonu was definitively excluded by the referee," the LNR said in a statement.

"The situation is susceptible to constitute an infraction of the general laws of the LNR and the FFR (French Rugby Federation)," it added.

Toulouse's former Samoa forward Joe Tekori has also had his hearing changed to Wednesday with the record four-time winners travelling to Munster on Saturday.

Tekori, 37, avoided a sanction during last weekend's home loss to Montpellier despite elbowing the visitors' No. 8 Alexandre Becognee in the closing five minutes.

