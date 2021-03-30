France's 'very talented' Moefana extends Bordeaux deal

Bordeaux-Begles' Yoram Moefana made his France debut against Italy last November

Bègles (France) (AFP)

France centre Yoram Moefana has extended his Bordeaux-Begles contract until 2024, the Top 14 side announced on Tuesday.

Moefana, 20, made the last of his two Test appearances in December and was an unused member of Les Bleus' Six Nations squad.

"It's with great pleasure that we make Yoram Moefana's extension to 2024 official," club president Laurent Marti said in a statement.

"He's at the same time young, very talented and has an excellent state of mind."

Moefana was born on the Pacific island collectivity of Wallis and Futuna before moving to France aged 13 and won the under-20 Six Nations in 2019.

He has scored five tries in nine league matches for the Stade Chaban-Delmas outfit and missed three months of this season with an ankle injury.

Bordeaux-Begles host Bristol Bears in the European Champions Cup last 16 on Sunday and are fifth in the Top 14 table, 10 points from the semi-final play-off places.

