Germany women cancel US tour for second straight year

Berlin (AFP)

Germany's women's announced on Tuesday they were postponing a tour to the US for the second consecutive year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Germany had planned two internationals against the World Cup holders in June.

"There were simply too many issues outstanding and we couldn't ensure that we would actually be able to fly in June," Germany team manager Maika Fischer told reporters.

In 2020, a similar trip to the US was also cancelled because of the pandemic.

"We had really supported the idea and have been met with a lot of understanding from the USA side," said Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg.

"We have postponed the trip again because it is not the right time for it."

Germany, World Cup winners in 2003 and 2007, host two matches next month, against Australia on April 10 and Norway three days later.

