PSG linked to Aguero after Argentina striker says adios to Manchester City

Sergio Aguero joined Manchester City from Atletico Madrid and has helped establish the club as one of the giants of the Premier League in England.

French league leaders Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Juventus emerged on Tuesday as the possible destinations for Sergio Aguero after the Manchester City striker confirmed his departure from the Etihad Stadium.

Advertising Read more

The 32-year-old Argentina international said on Monday night that he will not renew his contract with the club.

Announcing his move on social media, Aguero hailed the support of the City fans during a trophy-drenched decade.

He wrote on Twitter: “Ten seasons with major ­achievements, throughout which I was able to become the top historic goalscorer and forging an indestructible bond with all those who love this club - people who will always be in my heart.”

Star

Aguero arrived from Atletico Madrid for 38 million pounds in the summer of 2011 with a big reputation. He has not disappointed with 257 goals in 384 matches.

One of his most memorable strikes came at the end of his first season when he thrashed home the stoppage-time winner against Queens Park Rangers to seal City’s first top flight title in 44 years.

Three more Premier League crowns have followed as well as five League Cups, one FA Cup and three Community Shields - the English Super Cup.

His record-breaking goalscoring feats will earn him the honour of a statue at the Etihad Stadium alongside the former captain Vincent Kompany and midfielder David Silva - two other players considered integral to City’s emergence as a powerhouse of world football after years in the doldrums while neighbours Manchester United dominated the Premier League.

Stage

Aguero, who will be 33 in June, has struggled with injuries since having knee surgery last summer. Hamstring issues thwarted his comeback which was then hindered after he fell ill with the coronavirus.

“A new stage with new challenges will begin and I am fully ready to face them with the same passion and professionalism that I have always dedicated to continue competing at the highest level,” Aguero added.

City, who are 14 points clear at the top of Premier League, resume their hunt for the crown on 3 April at third-placed Leicester City.

Effort

Pep Guardiola's side are also in the semi-finals of the FA Cup and the last eight of the Uefa Champions League. They will also play Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup final on 25 April at Wembley.

“Sergio’s contribution to Manchester City over the last 10 years cannot be overstated,” said the City chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak.

“His legend will be indelibly etched into the memories of everyone who loves the club and maybe even in those who simply love football.

“This is not yet the moment for farewell words and speeches. There is still much to achieve in the remainder of the time we have with Sergio and we look forward to his contributions to the challenges which lay ahead.”

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe