UEFA postpones virus-hit Lyon v PSG women's Champions League tie

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

UEFA on Tuesday accepted coronavirus-hit Lyon's request to postpone their women's Champion League quarter-final second leg with Paris Saint-Germain scheduled for Wednesday.

On Monday, the defending champions asked European football's governing body to delay the game.

"We have six, maybe seven cases, and the whole women's team are contact cases," Aulas said.

UEFA on Tuesday confirmed the fixture was "postponed" without elaborating.

Seven-time winners Lyon are leading 1-0 after last week's first leg and Aulas had a date in mind for the return match.

"Maybe at the time we're meant to play Le Havre on April 17," Aulas said.

PSG qualified for the last eight despite forfeiting the second leg of their last-16 tie against Sparta Prague following a coronavirus outbreak of their own.

The Parisians had been placed under quarantine by French health authorities after a number of positive Covid tests.

As a result, Sparta were awarded a 3-0 victory, but PSG still progressed having won the first leg 5-0 at home.

Next month, France host England on April 9 and World Cup winners the US four days later.

Aulas, 72, said he would prefer if his squad members, including defender Wendie Renard, chose against playing in the matches.

"Those who are affected won't join up with their national teams and we will hold talks about those who are contact cases," he said.

"It would be a shame to let them go, because they're just friendlies for France."

© 2021 AFP