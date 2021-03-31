Springbok Elstadt ruled out of Toulouse's Munster trip after return home

Toulouse's Rynhardt Elstadt won the last of his two South Africa caps in 2019

Toulouse (France) (AFP)

South Africa forward Rynhardt Elstadt will miss Toulouse's European Champions Cup last 16 visit to Munster this weekend after updated rules from the tournament organisers, the French club's coach Ugo Mola said on Wednesday.

Elstadt, 31, had returned home to take a pilot exam but European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) guidelines have been aligned with those of the Irish government which necessitate a two-week quarantine.

The French champions will fly to Ireland on Thursday, 12 days since Elstadt left South Africa.

Mola's men, joint-record four-time European champions, are also without nine backs due to fitness issues for Saturday's re-run of the 2008 final.

"He (Elstadt) was in line with the rules. We gave him permission to go," Mola said.

"The preparation for this clash has obviously been disturbed by Covid-19 protocols and our injuries.

"It's one hell of a handicap when we know the intensity of a knock-out match in the Champions Cup," he add.

Elstadt will be unable to face Munster back-rower CJ Stander, originally from the Western Cape, but has won 51 caps for Ireland.

Standard, who qualified for his adopted country on residency grounds, will hang up his boots at the end of the season aged 31.

"CJ Stander's retirement is surprisingly early, and a rare quality," Mola said.

"I regret that he will not be able to measure himself against his compatriot Rynhardt Elstadt."

The winner at Thomond Park will travel to the winner of Wasps against Clermont in the quarter-finals next weekend.

