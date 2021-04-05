Castellanos suspened two games over Reds-Cardinals brawl

Nick Castellanos (2) has been suspended for two games after triggering Saturday's benches-clearing brawl between the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos was slapped with a two-game suspension from Major League Baseball on Monday for his actions which triggered a benches-clearing brawl during Saturday's game with the St. Louis Cardinals.

MLB said in a statement Castellanos had also been given an undisclosed fine for his "aggressive actions" which triggered Saturday's clash between multiple players from both teams.

The statement said Castellanos had appealed the suspension, so the ban would be frozen until the conclusion of the appeals process.

Two other Reds players -- infielder Eugenio Suarez and outfielder Jesse Winker -- also received undisclosed fines.

Three Cardinals players -- third baseman Nolan Arenado, pitcher Jordan Hicks and catcher Yadier Molina -- were also fined.

The benches erupted in the fourth inning of Saturday's game at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

Castellanos, who had been hit by a pitch from Jake Woodford earlier in the inning, was involved in a confrontation with the Cardinals pitcher after a heavy collision at home plate.

Woodford appeared to drop a knee into Castellanos' back as he dove for home plate. Castellanos responded by springing to his feet and flexing his muscles over Woodford, kicking off a mass scuffle.

