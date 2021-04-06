Italy gives OK for fans at Euro 2020 matches in Rome

Fans are to be allowed back into the Olympic Stadium in Rome for Euro 2020 matches

Advertising Read more

Rome (AFP)

The Italian government has given the green light for fans to attend Euro 2020 matches scheduled for Rome's Stadio Olimpico, including the tournament's curtain raiser, the country's football federation said on Tuesday.

Rome is set to host the opening fixture for the delayed multi-host nation Euro, between Turkey and Italy in Group A on Friday June 11.

The Italian capital was also picked to host Italy's other group matches against Switzerland and Wales, as well as a quarter-final.

"The willingness of the Italian government is excellent news that is good for the whole country, not just for football," president of the federation (FIGC) Gabriele Gravina said in a statement.

Gravina added that Italian health minister Roberto Speranza had asked the technical and scientific committee which advises the government "to find the best way to enable the presence of fans" for the matches.

The European Championship will run until July 11 and is currently programmed to feature matches played in 11 other cities -- London, Munich, Baku, Saint Petersburg, Budapest, Bucharest, Amsterdam, Bilbao, Glasgow, Dublin and Copenhagen.

European football's governing body has given all 12 host cities until Wednesday to present their health plans to allow at least small numbers of fans into stadiums.

Cities that fail to guarantee fans for European Championship matches risk having their games relocated to other venues.

In March, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin made it clear he did not want any matches played "in front of empty stands" at the Euro.

Italy coach Roberto Mancini said recently that it would be a "great disappointment" for his Azzurri side to not play matches in Rome.

On Saturday Scotland's national clinical director said he was confident Hampden Park in Glasgow will be able to accomodate fans for four matches, while the German FA is pressing for fans to be allowed to attend games at Munich's Allianz Arena.

© 2021 AFP