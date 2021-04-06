Lewandowski-less Bayern Munich wait on Gnabry

Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry (R) is doubtful for Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final, first leg, with a sore throat

Holders Bayern Munich, who already have top-scorer Robert Lewandowski sidelined, could also be without winger Serge Gnabry when they face Paris Saint Germain in Wednesday's repeat of the 2020 Champions League final.

"Serge has a sore throat and will probably be out as well," Bayern coach Hansi Flick said Tuesday ahead of the quarter-final, first leg at home with the return in Paris next Tuesday.

Gnabry's illness leaves Bayern set to take on PSG without two key forwards.

Lewandowski, voted FIFA's best male player of 2020, misses both legs with a knee injury after scoring 42 goals for Bayern this season including five in the Champions League.

Flick said midfielder Marc Roca will also miss the first leg at the Allianz Arena after picking up an injury on Sunday in training.

PSG are missing defender Alessandro Florenzi and midfielder Marco Verratti, who are quarantined after testing positive for Covid-19.

The pair are among a group of at least six Italy players who have tested positive for the virus since the recent international break.

On Tuesday, Flick refused to confirm reports centre-back Jerome Boateng will leave Bayern at the end of the season having not been offered a contract extension.

Both Boateng and left-back Alphonso Davies are available to face PSG after being suspended for Saturday's 1-0 win at RB Leipzig which left Munich seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

